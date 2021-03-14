Middletown bike shop adds outdoor bar seating just in time for St. Patrick’s Day

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A downtown Middletown bike shop and bar is getting ready for the warmer weather, St. Patrick’s Day and hopefully fewer restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Two glass windows were knocked out of Spoken Bicycles, 1201 Central Ave., on Thursday and replaced with two retractable windows, 16 feet of table space outside and eight feet of table space inside.

The goal, Spoken Bicycles owner Otto Bohn said, is to create “an inside/outside vibe” that’s growing in popularity throughout downtowns.

The large glass windows now push out, allowing patrons to enjoy drinks while sitting on stools inside the bike shop or outside near Central Avenue, he said.

“It’s going to be good,” Bohn said.

He believes the added seating will be popular for those who ride bikes, attend downtown’s First Friday events and spend the day shopping.

“People are excited about getting back out,” he said.

Bohn wanted to get the project completed by Saturday, when downtown is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party and before the weather turns warmer.

He said about 25 percent of his business comes from the bar. He offers weekly craft beer specials and a wide range of cocktails.

For more information, check out the store’s website, www.spokenbicycles.com, or call the store at 513-997-1230.

