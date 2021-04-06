Middletown approves $31.3 million for paving project

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown City Council members unanimously passed emergency legislation tonight to allow a Cincinnati-based paving company to begin repairing more than 100 lane miles in the city.

Two contractors submitted bids on March 23 for the project. John R. Jurgensen Co. submitted a bid of $26,380,962.95 which is 8 percent lower than the engineer’s estimate and 4 percent lower than the other competing bid from Franklin-based Barrett Paving Materials Inc.’s bid of $27,450,630, according to the city.

Middletown residents approved a ¼ of 1 percent, 10-year income tax levy for street paving in November 2020 with the promise the city would issue bonds to complete all of the paving during the 2021 and 2022 paving seasons.

Bonds have been issued and $31,300,047.50 has been deposited in a dedicated Street Levy Fund for exclusive use on street paving, City Manager Jim Palenick said.

The project includes 137 lanes miles throughout the city. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2022.

Palenick said the additional $4 million will be used to pave approximately 20 lane miles of additional streets. He said the additional miles may not be complete by the end of 2022 and may “bleed” into 2023.