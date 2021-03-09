Man gets maximum sentence for shooting girlfriend last May in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for the shooting of his 17-year-old girlfriend during an argument last May at a Middletown residence, the Journal-News reports.

Daniel Calhoun was taken into custody on June 4 while hiding in the basement of the victim’s house in the 1300 block of Young Street in Middletown. Detectives had been looking for Calhoun since the May 14 shooting incident.

In February, Calhoun pleaded guilty in Butler County Common Pleas Court to a reduced charge of attempted felonious assault with a gun specification. He was charged with two counts of felonious assault under different sections of the law and having a weapon under disability. The remainder of the charges were dismissed.

Attempted felonious assault is a third-degree felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to 36 months in prison plus a year for the gun specification.

Judge Noah Powers II sentenced Calhoun to the maximum of 37 months in prison on Tuesday.

Middletown police say people at the house and witnesses were not truthful at the beginning of the investigation about what happened when the teen was shot.

Officers were called to the home at about 10:40 p.m. The girl was in the living room suffering from a gunshot wound in her pelvis.

The victim’s brother told police he was walking on Young Street getting ready to cross 14th Avenue when he heard two gunshots and saw an SUV driving away. He said he heard his sister scream and found her shot in the alley, then carried her into the house.

The teen’s mother called 911, saying her daughter had been shot in the alley.

Police say an investigation revealed the girl was shot in her bedroom and pointed to Calhoun as the shooter.

The incident stemmed from a boyfriend/girlfriend argument, police say. The girl was shot between the legs, according to police and statements from her mother in the 911 call.

The Journal-News is a media partner of WCPO 9 News.