Liberty Township woman to serve 2 years for fatal crash that killed Lakota West freshman

HAMILTON, Ohio — An 18-year-old Liberty Township woman was sentenced to two years in prison for a Middletown crash that killed a 14-year-old Lakota West freshman.

Rebecca Kumar was in court Wednesday after she pleaded guilty to four felony charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, in November for the crash that killed 14-year-old Laith Masri.

On March 23 around 11:15 p.m., Kumar was driving a 2015 Cadillac SUV at a high rate of speed south on North Verity Parkway near Hughes Street when she lost control of the vehicle and flipped into a wooded area. She had five passengers in the vehicle, including Masri, who died at the scene.

Kumar and two 14-year-old passengers, a 12-year-old passenger and a 15-year-old passenger were all injured in the crash. Prosecutors said in November that those injured still have lasting physical challenges due to their injuries.

Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Katie Pridemore previously said in court that Kumar reached speeds of 103 mph in the 35 mph zone at the time of the crash. Investigators revealed in court Wednesday that Kumar was above the legal alcohol limit during the time of the crash.

On Wednesday, Judge Gregory Howard received letters from both Kumar's family and Masri's. Masri's family also called in from Jordan for the hearing.

"She destroyed our life," the 14-year-old's family told the judge.

Kumar, who is a freshman at the University of Cincinnati, told Howard she takes full responsibility for the crash, and it's something she'll live with forever. Her defense team also told the judge that she was deeply affected by the crash and dealing with depression. The defense also said Kumar's mother sent flowers to the Masri's, but they didn't respond.

For several minutes, Howard scolded Kumar for her actions that night before sentencing her to 24 months for aggravated vehicular homicide, and 12 months each for her three vehicular assault charges. The year-long sentences will run concurrent to her aggravated vehicular homicide sentence for a total of two years in prison. Kumar's driver's license will also be suspended for 10 years.

Kumar was originally facing more than seven years behind bars for the crash, but Howard said while what happened was serious, the two-year sentence was appropriate. After Kumar was taken into custody following her sentencing, Masri's father pleaded with Howard for a heftier sentence.

Jonathan Fox, Kumar's defense attorney, said Howard took into consideration Kumar's lack of record before sentencing her.

"(It) could have been a lot worse," Fox said. "(He) could have run them all consecutive but he ran them all concurrent. It's something she's going to live with regardless for the rest of her life."

