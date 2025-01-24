JD Vance Boulevard in Middletown? Petition calling for street name change for new vice president

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — An online petition is circulating to rename a Middletown street for Vice President JD Vance, who is a native son.

Candice Keller, former state representative and executive director of the Community Pregnancy Center, posted the solicitation from the “JD Vance Boulevard Committee” asking people to “sign up if you wish to be added to the list desiring to see JD Vance Boulevard commemorated in the City of Middletown.”

In the post, Keller says she chose Central Avenue for the street to be named in Vance’s honor “since it is one of the few streets in Middletown that runs the entire length of the city, from the West Middletown bridge to the Warren County line; and it encompasses homes, businesses, restaurants, schools and churches.”

“All socio-economic backgrounds are represented along Central Avenue, homes from $40,000 to $700,000. It is a main thoroughfare only a few blocks from where Vice President Vance was born and raised,” Keller added.

As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, 115 out of 1,000 slots had been filled with supporters of the street name change. It was posted Thursday.

On Thursday, the city posted the first of seven signs on Ohio 73 East denoting Middletown as Vance’s hometown.

Vice Mayor Steve West II said he had seen Keller’s posts and he has “no doubt she will get the signatures.”

While there has been some casual talk in council about a street naming, there has been no official discussion.

“There has been nothing discussed officially. The signs were one thing, but to go as far as renaming a street, my preference would be to that a look at what street it would be and I want to hear from the vice president if he is okay with that,” West said.