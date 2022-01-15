Watch
ATF: Middletown gun store burglarized, 30 firearms stolen

Posted at 5:43 PM, Jan 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-15 17:43:43-05

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has announced a reward of $12,500 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of multiple people who burglarized a gun store Saturday morning.

A press release from the bureau said at least three unknown people forced open the front of NYC3 on Roosevelt Blvd. in Middletown. They stole approximately 30 firearms before fleeing, officials said.

Anyone with information about the burglary should call the ATF at 1.888.ATF.TIPS (888.283.8477) or submit a tip online.

