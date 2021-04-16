Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl, three others in Butler County

A Cincinnati man is facing life in prison after pleading guilty to the rape of four children, including a 9-year-old girl, according to the Journal-News.

Rodrigo Medina, 47, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury in December on seven counts of gross sexual imposition, seven counts of rape, four counts of sexual battery and four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. It was a superseding indictment to one issued in October for the sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl.

The crimes occurred between January 2008 and Oct. 1, 2020, according to the superseding indictment. Prosecutors say there were four victims who were minors at the time of the assaults. Medina has been held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond since October.

The crimes were investigated by Sharonville police and occurred in the southeast corner of the city that is in Butler County.

On Tuesday, Medina pleaded guilty in Butler County Common Pleas Court to four counts of rape. The remainder of the charges were dismissed in exchange for the plea.

Medina faces the maximum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 55 years. Judge Dan Haughey set sentencing for May 17.

According to records from County Area III Court, where the original rape charge was filed, Medina’s alleged crimes were caught on video and involved a 9-year-old girl.

The victim’s parents reported an in-home security camera showed Medina had inappropriate contact with their daughter, according to the court records. The victim also described to investigators sexual acts Medina performed on her.

