Man arrested after firing more than 40 shots at Butler County deputies during SWAT standoff

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person has been detained after a SWAT standoff in Butler County Sunday night.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office said in a release deputies responded to a home in the 5100 block of Kennedy Camp Road in St. Clair Township just before 8:15 p.m. for a report of a suicidal man.

The person who called 911 said she observed the man, identified as 30-year-old Brandon Wilson, intoxicated and in possession of a rifle while making threats to "take out" multiple deputies and "suicide by cop."

When deputies arrived, they found Wilson's girlfriend, who had left the home. She told officials Wilson had multiple firearms inside the house and was sitting "with multiple rounds ready to go."

The sheriff's office said crisis negotiators were called in. During negotiations, officials said Wilson fired his rifle inside his home and then through a window in the direction of deputies, hitting a sheriff's office vehicle multiple times. Investigators said Wilson fired a total of 41 shots at sheriff's office personnel.

Butler County Regional SWAT then responded to the home, and after a short standoff, the sheriff's office said Wilson exited the home with a knife and was taken into custody.

Butler County Sheriff's Office

Wilson has been charged with felonious assault, vandalism, inducing panic and using weapons while intoxicated.

Neither Wilson nor any officials were injured in the standoff.