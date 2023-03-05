2 arrested after alleged safecracking attempt at Madison Twp. home

MADISON TWP., Ohio — Two burglary suspects were arrested Sunday after fleeing from the Madison Twp. home where one allegedly attempted to break into a safe inside a garage.

Sheriff Richard K. Jones said the incident occurred in the 6200 block of Browns Run Road. As the suspect was trying to break into the safe, the homeowner, who has a CCW permit, caught the suspect and pointed a gun at him. The suspect fled on foot and met up with another suspect who was driving a white Ford truck.

The truck was stopped on Trenton Franklin Road and the suspects were arrested.

The suspect attempting the safe theft is identified as Raymond Earl Flack, 29, of Middletown. He is charged with burglary, safecracking, possessing criminal tools and criminal damaging.

The other suspect is Emily Abigail Bush, 29, also of Middletown. Bush is charged with complicity to burglary, complicity to safecracking, complicity to possessing criminal tools and complicity to criminal damaging.

Both are in the Middletown City Jail.