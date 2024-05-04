Sheriff: Deputy shoots, injures person during welfare check in Liberty Township

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person was hospitalized Saturday morning after they were shot by a sheriff's deputy, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex along Hamilton Place in Liberty Township around 11:15 a.m.

One person, who has not been identified, was shot and transported to UC Health West Chester Hospital, the sheriff's office said. The person's condition is unknown at this time, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office didn't say what led up to the shooting.

Matt Aaron, a resident at the apartment complex, told WCPO 9 that he received an email stating that the complex's gym area would be closed down "due to an emergency." Residents were also asked to avoid the area near the gym.

"It's kind of weird on a Saturday morning to have something like this go on here," Aaron said.

Aaron said another resident told him she heard 4-6 gunshots before calling the police.

Aaron said he also heard the person shot potentially had a knife, but the sheriff's office has not confirmed that.

"It's scary for it to be so close to home," Aaron said.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.