School board approves settlement for former Lakota East principal

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A close school board vote Monday evening led to the approval of a settlement agreement that will pay the former principal of Lakota East High School through July and her attorney fees.

Yejide Mack was ordered on a paid leave of absence from her leadership of Lakota East in May. The Lakota Board of Education voted 3-2 to approve Mack’s settlement agreement, with members Lynda O’Connor and Julie Shaffer objecting.

Neither O’Connor nor Shaffer commented during the meeting about their negative votes.

Mack, the former leader of one of southwest Ohio’s largest high schools, submitted her resignation in August in exchange for district officials agreeing to halt their investigation into circumstances that led to her being ordered on leave in May, according to Lakota officials.

Mack will be paid her annual salary of $116,850 plus additional compensation of benefits for a total of $148,747 through July 31, 2022, according to the settlement.

This story was originally published by WCPO 9 News partner, the Journal-News.