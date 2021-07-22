Donated school supplies getting ready to be sent to those in need

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Cincinnati Children's Liberty Community Advisory Committee held a school supply drive this summer, and today volunteers are packing backpacks full of supplies to go to some of those in need in the Lakota Local School District.

Students head back to the classroom soon, and parents know school supplies can be expensive, especially after a year of financial challenges for some. That means donation drives are more important than in years past.

Officials with the advisory board said they are happy to help though.

"We're just happy to be able to provide this for the community and the students that are most in need," Michelle Hopkins with Cincinnati Children's Community Relations, said. "We're also going to be making sure that as well as Lakota students, Cincinnati Children's patient families who are in need of backpacks and school supplies also have access to this as well."

Lakota Local School District officials said they plan on giving out the backpacks full of supplies next week through the district's meal program.

People can still donate to the drive though, and officials said they need more headphones, ear buds, pencil bags, hand sanitizer, tissues and Ziploc bags. Donations can be dropped off, or can help pack backpacks, today from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Liberty Center.