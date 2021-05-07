Lakota East principal placed on leave of absence

For the second time in less than a year, the leadership of one of Butler County’s largest high schools has changed, the Journal-News reports.

Yejide Mack, principal of Lakota East High School, “has been placed on a leave of absence,” according to an announcement sent to school families from Lakota Superintendent Matt Miller.

Mack, who was finishing up her first year as leader of the Liberty Twp. high school, is now on “paid administrative leave of absence,” said Lakota Spokeswoman Betsy Fuller.

“As this is a personnel issue, we are unable to comment further,” said Fuller.

Miller said “this change will take effect this week. While I understand that there may be questions, we are not at liberty to discuss details related to this matter.”

Mack did not respond Thursday to the Journal-News’ emailed request to comment.

Miller said other Lakota East administrators, including assistant principals, will take over leadership of the school – and its feeder school Lakota East Freshman School – through the end of the current school year.

“I have the utmost confidence that the administrative team can handle this unexpected change,” he said.

In a separate communication to school families, the new, recently assembled leadership team wrote: “We understand that the unexpected news of (Mack’s) leave of absence may have left some of you feeling unsettled and with more questions than answers.”

“While we do not have specific details to share regarding (Mack’s) leave, as your leadership team during this somewhat uncertain time, we wanted to provide some reassurance. Please know that it is our goal to fill the end of the year with as much normalcy and continuation of (school) traditions as possible,” said the four interim leaders.

“The Lakota East community is not, and never has been, defined by just one person. While the timing of this announcement is not ideal, we have every confidence that we will end the year with the same level of enthusiasm, spirit and (school) pride as every year before this one.”

Last year saw new principals hired by Lakota for East and Lakota West High School in West Chester Twp.

The two schools have a combined enrollment of more than 4,500 students.

Prior to her hiring in July 2020, Mack was an assistant principal at Sycamore High School in northern Hamilton County. She replaced long-time Lakota East Principal Suzanna Davis, who moved on to other employment outside the district.

At the start of the current school year, Mack described to the Journal-News her philosophy in leading Lakota East: “Families at Lakota East High School can expect a school culture that is grounded in the cornerstones of trust, collaboration, celebration and high expectations for each and every student.”

