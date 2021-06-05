Lakota East principal on leave will be reassigned as district hires new principal

The principal placed on leave last month from Lakota East High School will be “reassigned” to a different job in the school system as district officials advertise for her replacement, the superintendent said this week.

In Superintendent Matt Miller’s Facebook chat Wednesday evening, he said that “we did post (advertise) a position for the next principal at Lakota East," the Journal-News reports.

On May 4, according to documents first obtained through a public records request by the Journal-News, then-Lakota East Principal Yejide Mack was ordered on paid leave but no reason was noted in her personnel records though there was a reference to an investigation by district officials of the first-year principal.

“I really can’t comment on the personnel issue with our former principal other than there will be a reassignment in the future,” Miller said during the Facebook Live chat watched by more than 1,000 viewers.

Mack’s attorney, Kelly Mulloy Myers, did not respond to phone or email requests seeking comment.

Mack’s departure coincided with Lakota East’s preparations for its graduation ceremony last month. Under Mack’s supervision, the school had switched from its traditional, gender-specific cap and gown colors of black for boys and white for girls to all black for all students.

Miller later apologized in a message sent to Lakota East school parents and students for the change and said the traditional, gender-specific colors would be restored as was done prior to last month’s commencement ceremony.

As with Mack’s departure last month, Lakota officials again released no announcement Wednesday or Thursday to news media, nor posted any message on the district’s website pertaining to the status for the principal who oversaw a school of more than 2,600 students.

As of Thursday evening, Mack was still listed as principal on the Lakota East High School’s website staff directory.

Lakota East is one of the largest high schools in Ohio according to enrollment, and the Lakota school system, with 16,800 students, is the ninth-largest in the state.

A a review of Mack’s personnel file this week, there was no resignation letter from Mack nor any notation of a change in her employment status beyond the previously released May 4 district directive placing her on leave.

Miller said during his Wednesday online chat the advertisement for candidates for the Lakota East principal’s job was posted for “five or six days now and we’ll close that on Monday.”

“We’re getting some really good applicants on that,” Miller said.

The Journal-News is a media partner of WCPO 9 News.

