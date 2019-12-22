Veterans deliver Christmas gifts to Hamilton girl with brain cancer

HAMILTON, Ohio — A group of local veterans wanted to make sure the parents of a child battling brain cancer don’t have to worry about presents under the tree this Christmas.

Veterans from American Legion Post 138 delivered groceries and presents to the home of Naomi Short on Saturday afternoon. The 8-year-old has Pineoblastoma, a series of tumors in her brain and spinal cord.

Eric Conn, commander of American Legion Post 138, said the organization wanted to help the Short family because Naomi is an inspiration to anyone facing adversity.

“It warms your heart to be able to do that,” Conn said.

Naomi needed four brain surgeries in the month following her diagnosis, plus a round of radiation treatments. Her last radiation treatment is on Thursday.

“I’m finishing it because I’m strong,” Naomi said. “I only have four more treatments of radiation left.”

Naomi’s parents say she has a 30% chance of surviving, but anyone who knows her knows her tenacious spirit.

“She’s dynamite, she’s on top of it,” Conn said. “She feels like she’s going to beat this.”

Melissa Short is still shocked by the outpouring of support.

“I would’ve never expected the community to rally around us the way they have. To see them do it … it’s just a really warming and happy feeling,” she said.

Naomi will undergo chemotherapy treatments later. But for now, she says she’s grateful for the support.

“Thank you to everyone in the city who has helped us get through this,” she said.