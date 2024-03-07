Uber-like public shuttle considered by Hamilton City Council: 'This is a service that's been needed'

HAMILTON, Ohio — At Neal's Famous BBQ along Hamilton's 3rd Street, owner Michael Neal has been smoking meat and slinging sauce for 24 years.

He said Wednesday it's taken hard work and determination to keep the business open for his loyal customers through the city's ups and downs.

"It's not easy man," Neal said. "24 years. Everyone knows it, and they're waiting on the book to be written — $10, three loaves of bread and one crackling, that's how I started this business."

The long-time business owner said a proposal by Hamilton City Council Economic Development Director Jody Gunderson to bring a free shuttle service to the downtown area would be an "up" for the region.

"It's a very brilliant idea for the city, putting their heads together.," he said.

The shuttle business called LocalMotive, proposed by two Hamilton natives Dustin and Devan Ward, would run in a loop through Marcum Park, Main Street, Spooky Nook Champion Mill and German Village, and allow riders to specify drop-off locations including specific businesses along the route.

Council member Michael Ryan put his full support behind the project.

"This is a service that's been needed," he said.

If approved, the city would give LocalMotive a $90,000 innovation loan to get the business up and running, and the company said advertising inside the ride would pay for the service making it free for users.

"This is something new. It's something fresh, and that's what's going on in Hamilton," Ryan said.

Neal said if the project gets underway, he hopes the riders spend the money saved on travel at his business or any of the others along the route.

"By them making it free transportation there, they say hey, I'm going to go pop in at Neal's. We have the budget now where we can have a family night at Neal's," he said.

Ryan said he hopes to have the shuttles running on Hamilton's roads by summer.

The council is slated to discuss the proposal at their meeting on March 13.