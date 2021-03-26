Steel beams in part of Spooky Nook project damaged by strong winds

HAMILTON, Ohio — Strong winds sometime after midnight knocked down steel beams at a building that’s part of the Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill indoor sports complex, which is under construction, the Journal-News reports.

Nobody was injured.

Spooky Nook owner Sam Beiler spoke about the damage during a Hamilton Community Authority meeting.

“Yesterday, the National Weather Service warned of high winds causing potential widespread damage, such as falling trees, power lines and more,” Beiler said. “Shortly after midnight this morning, the structural steel on Building 500 fell.”

Building 500 is at the southern tip of the complex that’s located west of North B Street.

“No one was on the property at the time, and there were no injuries,” he added. “An analysis of the cause and impact on the project’s schedule will occur over the next couple of days, at which time we’ll provide more information.”

Beiler said he expected engineers and insurance officials to be on site possibly as early as Friday.

