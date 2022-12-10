Spooky Nook is open for business, with scheduled events beginning this weekend

HAMILTON, Ohio — Take a drive down B Street in Hamilton and you’ll see firsthand the transformation: From a defunct Hamilton paper mill a hotel, convention center, and athletic complex has taken shape.

Spooky Nook Champion Mill is open for business.

Scott Rodgers, general manager for Spooky Nook Sports, said the interior of the indoor athletic sports complex, while open, is still a work-in-progress.

“We’re coming through the front door, and construction is going in the back door at the same time. Lots of things to build. Lots of things to be brought to life,” he said.

The opening date was pushed back due to the pandemic, supply chain issues and a wind storm, which created a partial roof collapse at the athletic complex.

Rodgers said teams have already been coming in to train on the courts. This weekend, the facility will host a basketball league, and a pickleball tournament the site’s first “regular scheduled” events in the interior portion of the athletic facility.

The fitness center opened several weeks ago, and the outdoor soccer pitch opened in August, according to Rodgers.

“Exciting to see it come to life. I’ve been a part of this project since January. Been ongoing for years to get this built. The mill was a wonderful place for the city of Hamilton, and all it did for the years it was here,” he said. “We’re hoping to do something similar. Bring employment and jobs for the community, and entertainment to people.”

Rodgers said on a busy weekend, more than 10,000 people might show up for tournaments, conventions and other events. He said he’s looking forward to seeing the facility come to life.

“We’ve experienced it already. But at the larger size is what I’m looking forward to. People coming in and enjoying this space. This space is built for people to come here, and have fun,” he added. “Whether it’s in a sport, the arcade, restaurants, hotel, the fitness center. Coming into the facility and using it, having a good time, and watching people smile. That’s the part we’re looking forward to.”

Dan Bates, president of the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, called Spooky Nook Champion Mill a “game changer”.

“I don’t think words can describe what this is going to do not only to our city, but to our region. That’s what I’m excited about. It’s not just Hamilton,” he said. “It’s a 30 mile radius around Hamilton. That’s the people that don’t know what’s going to hit them. They’re not expecting to get any benefit from it, and it will have a tremendous benefit.”

He said the facility, North America’s largest indoor sports complex, will bring in people and new businesses to the community.

“Everyone who has believed in this project, not only local people, but developers are coming to Hamilton, businesses are expanding, restaurants are relocating to here. This just seals the deal. It’s like everything we thought was going to happen, is happening,” he said.

Bates said business owners are preparing now for what could be thousands of visitors on a given weekend.

“As much as they think they are, the businesses aren’t ready. We’re not ready as a chamber even though we’ve worked on this for several years. That’s the exciting part,” he said. “We’re starting to see where, we’re not talking about a couple businesses opening. We’re talking about 10, 20, 50 businesses over the next year. Easily. That’s really exciting.”