HAMILTON, Ohio — One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting Friday morning in Hamilton, according to the Hamilton Police Department.

Officials said officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Friday to a home on Second Street for a shooting. Once on scene, officers found the three people who were shot.

There's no word on how severe injuries are for the two people who survived.

Police haven't said if there are any suspects or arrests made in this incident.