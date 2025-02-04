Watch Now
Police: One dead after shooting in Hamilton early Tuesday morning

Marc Price
HAMILTON, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in Hamilton Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said they were alerted to shots fired on Clovernook Drive at around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The shooting happened after an "altercation" between two people that ended with one person being fatally shot, Hamilton police said.

Police are still investigating the shooting, but said they are not actively looking for any other suspects. Police did not say whether anyone was arrested or charged for the shooting.

Police did not release the identity of the person who died.

Anyone who may have information on the shooting can contact Hamilton Detective Ruhl at 513.868.5811 extension 1271.

