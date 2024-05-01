Watch Now
Police: Hamilton road shut down due to crash involving train, motorcycle

Police have not said if there are any injuries
Posted at 2:19 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 14:19:44-04

HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are currently investigating a crash between a train and motorcycle in Hamilton, the Hamilton Police Department said.

Police said the crash took place along Ohio Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, or State Route 127, between Sycamore Street and Pershing Avenue. State Route 127 is currently shut down at that location due to the crash.

Police have not said what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

There is no exact timeline for when the roadway will open back up.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

