Police: 2 deaths in Hamilton home believed to be murder-suicide

HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are investigating after two people were found dead by gunshot wounds in a home early this morning in Hamilton, and information “points to murder-suicide as a possible explanation,” police said.

The two victims were found dead about 6:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of Hamel Drive, police said. The victims are believed to have suffered gunshot wounds, according to police.

Both victims were 90, according to a police report.

The investigation is ongoing and open, pending a coroner’s determination of the cause of death. But there is “no need for anyone to be alarmed in the neighborhood. The public is not in danger,” said Hamilton police officer Kristy Collins.

“The investigation is early and ongoing although investigators have discovered information that points to murder-suicide as a possible explanation,” Hamilton police said in a news release.

