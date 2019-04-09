HAMILTON, Ohio — The owner of a pit bull is facing charges after the dog attacked a 5-year-old girl, fracturing her jaw and opening several wounds on her face, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said Tuesday.

The attack happened Saturday on Millikin Street in Hamilton, Jones said. The pit bull was previously labeled as a dangerous dog by Butler County’s dog wardens following a separate attack on a child in September, 2018.

Its owner, 37-year-old Justin Iceman, was charged with failing to confine a dangerous dog and failure to notify the dog warden of the attack — two misdemeanor offenses. The dog is scheduled to be euthanized, Jones said, because it was upgraded from a dangerous dog to a vicious dog.

“This little girl was minding her own business when this dog broke the leash and attacked her,” Jones said in a written statement.

The girl is expected to make a full recovery but will need continued medical care.

“I am glad that she is expected to be fine but fear this will have a lasting impression on her,” the sheriff said. “We don’t know what prompted the attack, but this dog obviously should not be around people.”