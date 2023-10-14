Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyHamilton

PHOTOS: Operation Pumpkin 2023 carves through Hamilton

Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. Credit: Nick Graham for the Journal-News.

EI55JQI7WVA25KN7RBNPICV22A.jpg Lenny Calvin, from Long Island, New York, created a pumpkin display during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff STWZG7ZUR5G3HKKFSIULFTZK5E.jpg Visitors look at giant pumpkins on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff RB25RDK5YNGK7KTSUWAWDKKPHY.jpg Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff RIU4PWOCL5GKDNVRAFAZHNVHYQ.jpg Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff DGG7J47JFRHULJCB5ZZL65CGT4.jpg Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff 3RSMTVRVTVH5VOC6Y2GL7535I4.jpg Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff 35AE5RTJ6NG6VDD2G4Y4LHWKTQ.jpg Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. Brandon Hacker, 4, smiles as he rides a tractor during the event. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff YQCGQOQTNNEMNJFH6T4HQH7YQE.jpg Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff UCWTL3Q55RGZXLXFO2I4NIWQXU.jpg Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks and tents, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff 2A6GEENO5BE7VB2MWGEJEE7QPE.jpg Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff 2R6CVMGQ4ZAIDDDUBE2SO5QNKY.jpg Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff 7JFNTVC2BBBORJFSAOTUZRT4TQ.jpg Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff BH2A4C3YI5ERLE4YV3T4ZMC5DU.jpg Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff 2IVYHSEAYFFOHBN4YFJCZRJXIU.jpg Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff CLT47H7S2BDU5EELPBQYOC25QU.jpg Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff DYVQASC5KRGEXJ7YY7WDUVFKJE.jpg Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. Pumpkin art was on display all around the event. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff FLGZNHTZDJBUBFVKNPDUAUU5YU.jpg Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff SM6AUSP4SVBGVH6VCXAQW6QY7Q.jpg Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. A community art project created during the event with help from Inspiration Studios will be installed at Pinball Garage. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff GJYOXGTGDFDM5HFZ2TU2DBS32M.jpg Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff H3MZDDPVGFCYFCFJG5PN6GIPLA.jpg Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff HTKC35LCRND4BBRD6G5QU3QOKQ.jpg Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff JQPAQZE2QBGAVI7G26YK72VOE4.jpg Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. Pumpkin art was on display all around the event. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff NIVNY2CATRGQVNM5YXTXM5WKPE.jpg Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff I4FMPCPQ5FBADIHOCMII74SRCA.jpg Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff IYFFY4SHRFAEXOICJ33DQEQPNY.jpg Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff SKZ2K2PDLRAMFNVGJQRVWHDOY4.jpg Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff SIKEMTTQ2ZEOZAPDFKDTHESK4Q.jpg Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff TSZFOENFOVAKHNDPTZ7C6ZXWDA.jpg Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff VFXJHP7JU5EJJLGZA46NN2OTD4.jpg Lenny Calvin, from Long Island, New York, creates a pumpkin display during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff YQWHUVAIYVCL5HLFGRTX3NHJLQ.jpg Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff YWVGR7MQ4FAOZP57AHW3X6PYWU.jpg Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFPhoto by: Nick Graham | Journal-News staff

PHOTOS: Operation Pumpkin 2023 carves through Hamilton

close-gallery
  • EI55JQI7WVA25KN7RBNPICV22A.jpg
  • STWZG7ZUR5G3HKKFSIULFTZK5E.jpg
  • RB25RDK5YNGK7KTSUWAWDKKPHY.jpg
  • RIU4PWOCL5GKDNVRAFAZHNVHYQ.jpg
  • DGG7J47JFRHULJCB5ZZL65CGT4.jpg
  • 3RSMTVRVTVH5VOC6Y2GL7535I4.jpg
  • 35AE5RTJ6NG6VDD2G4Y4LHWKTQ.jpg
  • YQCGQOQTNNEMNJFH6T4HQH7YQE.jpg
  • UCWTL3Q55RGZXLXFO2I4NIWQXU.jpg
  • 2A6GEENO5BE7VB2MWGEJEE7QPE.jpg
  • 2R6CVMGQ4ZAIDDDUBE2SO5QNKY.jpg
  • 7JFNTVC2BBBORJFSAOTUZRT4TQ.jpg
  • BH2A4C3YI5ERLE4YV3T4ZMC5DU.jpg
  • 2IVYHSEAYFFOHBN4YFJCZRJXIU.jpg
  • CLT47H7S2BDU5EELPBQYOC25QU.jpg
  • DYVQASC5KRGEXJ7YY7WDUVFKJE.jpg
  • FLGZNHTZDJBUBFVKNPDUAUU5YU.jpg
  • SM6AUSP4SVBGVH6VCXAQW6QY7Q.jpg
  • GJYOXGTGDFDM5HFZ2TU2DBS32M.jpg
  • H3MZDDPVGFCYFCFJG5PN6GIPLA.jpg
  • HTKC35LCRND4BBRD6G5QU3QOKQ.jpg
  • JQPAQZE2QBGAVI7G26YK72VOE4.jpg
  • NIVNY2CATRGQVNM5YXTXM5WKPE.jpg
  • I4FMPCPQ5FBADIHOCMII74SRCA.jpg
  • IYFFY4SHRFAEXOICJ33DQEQPNY.jpg
  • SKZ2K2PDLRAMFNVGJQRVWHDOY4.jpg
  • SIKEMTTQ2ZEOZAPDFKDTHESK4Q.jpg
  • TSZFOENFOVAKHNDPTZ7C6ZXWDA.jpg
  • VFXJHP7JU5EJJLGZA46NN2OTD4.jpg
  • YQWHUVAIYVCL5HLFGRTX3NHJLQ.jpg
  • YWVGR7MQ4FAOZP57AHW3X6PYWU.jpg

Share

Lenny Calvin, from Long Island, New York, created a pumpkin display during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors look at giant pumpkins on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. Brandon Hacker, 4, smiles as he rides a tractor during the event. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks and tents, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. Pumpkin art was on display all around the event. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. A community art project created during the event with help from Inspiration Studios will be installed at Pinball Garage. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. Pumpkin art was on display all around the event. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Lenny Calvin, from Long Island, New York, creates a pumpkin display during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Visitors check out vendor booths, food and beer trucks, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes on High Street during Operation Pumpkin Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNick Graham | Journal-News staff
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next