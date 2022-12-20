PHOTOS: Historic CSX train depot moved in Hamilton

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Crews with Wolfe House & Building Movers moved the former CSX train depot 1,000-plus feet north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Boulevard Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Nick Graham | Journal-News

Crews with Wolfe House & Building Movers moved the former CSX train depot 1,000-plus feet north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Boulevard Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Nick Graham | Journal-News

Crews with Wolfe House & Building Movers moved the former CSX train depot 1,000-plus feet north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Boulevard Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Nick Graham | Journal-News

Crews with Wolfe House & Building Movers moved the former CSX train depot 1,000-plus feet north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Boulevard Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Nick Graham | Journal-News

Crews with Wolfe House & Building Movers moved the former CSX train depot 1,000-plus feet north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Boulevard Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Nick Graham | Journal-News

Crews with Wolfe House & Building Movers moved the former CSX train depot 1,000-plus feet north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Boulevard Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Nick Graham | Journal-News

Crews with Wolfe House & Building Movers moved the former CSX train depot 1,000-plus feet north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Boulevard Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Nick Graham | Journal-News

Crews with Wolfe House & Building Movers moved the former CSX train depot 1,000-plus feet north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Boulevard Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Nick Graham | Journal-News

Crews with Wolfe House & Building Movers moved the former CSX train depot 1,000-plus feet north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Boulevard Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Nick Graham | Journal-News

Crews with Wolfe House & Building Movers moved the former CSX train depot 1,000-plus feet north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Boulevard Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Nick Graham | Journal-News

Crews with Wolfe House & Building Movers moved the former CSX train depot 1,000-plus feet north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Boulevard Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Nick Graham | Journal-News

Crews with Wolfe House & Building Movers moved the former CSX train depot 1,000-plus feet north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Boulevard Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Nick Graham | Journal-News

Crews with Wolfe House & Building Movers moved the former CSX train depot 1,000-plus feet north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Boulevard Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Nick Graham | Journal-News

Crews with Wolfe House & Building Movers moved the former CSX train depot 1,000-plus feet north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Boulevard Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Nick Graham | Journal-News

Crews with Wolfe House & Building Movers moved the former CSX train depot 1,000-plus feet north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Boulevard Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Nick Graham | Journal-News

Prev 1 / Ad Next