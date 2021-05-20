Man shot to death in Hamilton, suspect arrested

HAMILTON, Ohio — A Thursday morning shooting on Madison Avenue led to the death of one man and the arrest of another, police announced that afternoon.

Forty-year-old Nicholas Lorenz stands charged with murder in connection to the death of his victim. Police believe Lorenz attacked the man Thursday morning, shooting him twice, before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Lorenz was arrested shortly after abandoning the vehicle and attempting to flee on foot.

Police did not disclose the name of his victim, who died at Kettering Health Hamilton.