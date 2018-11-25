Hamilton house fire death is suicide, police chief says

HAMILTON, Ohio — A man who died in an apartment fire Sunday started it intentionally to take his own life, Police Chief Craig Bucheit said.

No one else was injured, and the structure sustained moderate damage, according to Bucheit.

Fire Chief Mark Mercer said the fire broke shortly after 7 a.m. in a residence that houses two units in the 200 block of Second Street across from Marcum Park, The Journal-News reported.

Investigators found the man in the basement of the building, Mercer said. There has been no identification released.

Bill West, owner of the apartment complex, said there are two apartments and three people lived downstairs and one woman lived upstairs. He said no one else was injured, and American Red Cross is providing shelter for the displaced residents.

