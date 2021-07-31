Joe Nuxhall scholarship closing in on $1 million distributed to honor Hamilton great

In the next few years, the Joe Nuxhall scholarship fund will top $1 million distributed since it started more than three decades earlier.

It’s a milestone figure for a project that was started by the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame pitcher and announcer in 1988, funded by Nuxhall’s annual golf outing. Since the start of the scholarship fund, the Joe Nuxhall Memorial Scholarship Golf Outing has funded nearly $900,000 worth of scholarships to Butler County seniors heading to college.

“This is one of those cornerstone legacy projects,” said Tyler Bradshaw, executive director of The Nuxhall Foundation, which oversees the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Field and the annual Nuxhall golf outing. “He never had a chance to step foot on this property, here at the Miracle League Fields, but the golf outing is something he started nearly 40 years ago. This truly was his baby.”

The golf outing started in 1985, originally sponsoring the March of Dimes and Special Olympics, but three years later the scholarship fund was founded ― a move that was important to the Ole Lefthander. Nuxhall never went to college, and Bradshaw said he never regretted that decision, “but he always knew it was important.”

“He had been given so much in his life that it was important to make sure that others had the opportunity to go out and go to college if that was their dream of how they were going to contribute to the world,” he said.

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Scholarship Golf Outing was canceled in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but Ed Hartman, marketing director and spokesperson for Furniture Fair, offered the Nuxhall Foundation his assistance to make sure this golf outing didn’t miss another year.

Hartman said it was partly because Furniture Fair likes “to help organizations that are good causes,” but it’s also because of his friend, Joe Nuxhall.

“He always made you feel like you were the important person there. It’s just the way he was,” said Hartman, chair of the 36th annual Joe Nuxhall Memorial Scholarship Golf Outing to be held on Aug. 30 at the Hamilton Elks Golf Club. “That’s the way the family is, that’s the way this organization is.”

Bradshaw said the scholarship fund ― considered a cornerstone legacy project for the foundation ― will top $1 million very soon.

“It kind of depends on sponsorships and things like that, but we’re knocking on the door for sure,” said Bradshaw.

Kim Nuxhall said his dad’s “biggest fear” before he died in November 2007 was if his golf outing would not go on without him.

“I’m happy to report that it’s shaping up to be the largest turnout we’ve had since he passed,” said Nuxhall, saying 2008 was a big year for the outing. “He would be so very touched, and here we are, 14 years out since he passed, and it would warm his heart that this is still going strong.”

HOW TO HELP

From playing to financially supporting the Joe Nuxhall Memorial Scholarship Golf Open, there are a few ways to be involved.

Foursomes: There are a couple of foursome spots still available for the Aug. 30 golf outing at the Hamilton Elks Golf Club.

Sponsorships: There are corporate, scholarship, hole, and cart sponsorship opportunities still available.

For information on foursomes or sponsorships, call 513-839-6164 or email nuxhallgolf@gmail.com for details.

