Hamilton West Side's Little League World Series run inspires community

The West Side Little League All Stars beat Tuscarawas County on Wednesday in Ironton to win the state tournament. West Side advances to the Great Lakes Regional tournament beginning Aug. 8 in Whitestown, Ind.
West Side Little League
Posted at 3:19 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 15:19:35-04

HAMILTON, Ohio — It's become a recent tradition at The Casual Pint in downtown Hamilton, as friends and neighbors gather to watch West Side Little League as they continue to advance through the Little League World Series.

The team's 4-3 win Wednesday afternoon over New Hampshire — marking their third win in the series — means they'll play again Thursday night. The bar's planned another watch party, as well.

West Side is 3-1 in the double-elimination tournament, falling only to California on Sunday in a 9-0 loss. They'll face California again Thursday.

The game will air on ESPN at 7.

