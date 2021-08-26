Hamilton West Side's Little League World Series run inspires community

HAMILTON, Ohio — It's become a recent tradition at The Casual Pint in downtown Hamilton, as friends and neighbors gather to watch West Side Little League as they continue to advance through the Little League World Series.

The team's 4-3 win Wednesday afternoon over New Hampshire — marking their third win in the series — means they'll play again Thursday night. The bar's planned another watch party, as well.

West Side is 3-1 in the double-elimination tournament, falling only to California on Sunday in a 9-0 loss. They'll face California again Thursday.

The game will air on ESPN at 7.