Hamilton to host first in-person Pride event this weekend: What’s planned

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton will host its first in-person Pride event along the streets and parks of downtown Hamilton on Saturday.

Organizers planned the first-ever event last year, but it couldn’t be held due to COVID-19 precautions. The Saturday event will include three sections: A parade, festival and concert.

The parade, which is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at Rotary Park, and the festival, scheduled for noon until 6 p.m. at Marcum Park, will be free and open to all ages. The festival plans to havevendors, food trucks and activities, including live music.

The concert, which will be held at the RiversEdge Amphitheater from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., is the only component of the three with a suggested age of 18 years or older for attendees.

The concert was made free without reservation of a ticket as of May 23. The Hamilton Pride committee made the decision after reviewing the most recent COVID-19 outdoor guidelines and restrictions.

“Our committee made the decision to make this a free event for a number of reasons, but chief among them is that we don’t want there to be a financial barrier to those who wish to celebrate love and diversity with us,” the organization wrote on Facebook. “This was the original vision for our Pride event, and we are so excited to be able to make this change.”

The Skivvies and Dakata Green are among the performers scheduled for the event.

The organization’s mission statement and goals for the event are to “strive to create an open and safe community for all to live and express their authentic selves.”

For last year’s event, organizers planned on a mid-June set of activities including a show at RiversEdge. But in May 2020, the organizing committee announced it would hold a month of virtual activities instead.

Organizers worked to make the event special for Hamilton, including videos by The Skivvies made specifically for the city’s events.

