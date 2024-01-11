Hamilton pinball arcade hopes to break Guinness World Record during fundraiser

HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton pinball arcade is aiming to break a Guinness World Record during a fundraiser that kicks off Thursday night.

Jim Foliano, executive director of Ticket to Hope, is hoping to break the world record for the longest pinball marathon at "Game On Give On: Pinball Purchase Fundraiser." Currently, the record is held by Florida's Andrew Robishaw at 63 hours.

Game On Give On is running Jan. 11-14 at the Pinball Garage in Hamilton. Foliano will start playing pinball at 9 p.m. Thursday and when the Pinball Garage is closed, he will continue to play.

What the Flip, a pinball live-streaming company will stream the event from start to finish. Foliano is expected to finish playing pinball around noon Sunday.

During the event, Ticket to Hope and Pinball Garage are raising funds to support the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League fields. Proceeds from the event will go toward purchasing a brand new "Avengers: Infinity Quest" pinball machine at the forthcoming Joe Nuxhall indoor facility, The Hope Center.

"We believe in the power of pinball as a healthy pastime with numerous mental and physical benefits, especially for children," Foliano said. "It teaches valuable lessons such as patience, sportsmanship and strategy while providing a source of joy for individuals of all ages."

Other than the world record attempt, the event will have a range of activities, such as food and drink specials, vendors, raffles and more.

Foliano told our partners at the Journal-News how he's already achieved one Guinness World Record — the most high-fies in 24 hours — during the 2023 Flying Pig Marathon.

Through that world record, Foliano was able to send 1,000 community members to a Cincinnati Reds game through Ticket to Hope.

Ticket to Hope is a Hamilton nonprofit that's mission is to bring hope to individuals needing it the most by creating unforgettable experiences.