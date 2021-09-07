Hamilton man critically injured in Tennessee boating accident

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A Hamilton man was one of two Ohioans injured Saturday night when they were run over by a boat in an east Tennessee lake, authorities said Monday.

William Tyler Sharp of Hamilton and Gabriella Wimmer of Marysville were standing on the bow of a boat when it hit a wake, causing them to be thrown from the vessel into Norris Lake in Campbell County, north of Knoxville, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release.

The pair was then run over by the same boat, officials said.

Sharp was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He was treated for serious injuries, including deep cuts from the boat’s propeller, the agency said. Sharp was in critical but stable condition, officials said.

Wimmer was taken to a separate hospital, where she was treated and released, officials said.

The incident remained under investigation Tuesday.