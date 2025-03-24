Watch Now
Hamilton man charged with rape, crimes against children

Michael D. Pitman/Journal-News
Roger Reed, 40, of Hamilton, was arraigned on Monday morning, March 24, 2025, before Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Howard, after being indicted on 10 felony counts, including rape, gross sexual imposition and sexual battery. The two rape charges carry a maximum lifetime sentence as the alleged victims were under 13 years old.
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton man has been indicted by a Butler County grand jury on nearly a dozen sex-related crimes against children.

Roger Reed, 40, was indicted on two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies, two counts of sexual battery, both third-degree felonies and five counts of gross sexual imposition, all fourth-degree felonies.

A cash or surety bond was set at $500,000.

According to the indictment, the alleged assaults occurred as early as December 2019 and as recently as December 2024, and four of the counts allegedly occurred with victims were under 13 years old.

Reed appeared before Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Howard on Monday morning without an attorney, telling the jurist he planned to retain an attorney. He said he had received a copy of the indictment and waived its reading in open court. The judge advised Reed of the potential maximum prison terms if he’s found guilty of the alleged crimes.

“Mr. Reed, two of these charges, counts 2 and 3, just to let you know, do carry the potential of a life sentence in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections just because of the nature of the allegations,” the judge said of the two rape counts.

Howard said Reed is to be back in court at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a plea or trial setting hearing, whether he was able to retain an attorney. If he can’t retain attorney by Wednesday’s hearing, Howard said the court will then address the issue of legal representation.

