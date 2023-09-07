Hamilton classroom transforms into 'Kindergarten Jungle' in support of Bengals

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Bengals are back — and the excitement is building across the Tri-State ahead of this weekend's season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

One Hamilton classroom has completely transformed into orange and black heaven in support of Cincinnati's favorite team.

Teacher Maggie Adams, a huge Bengals fan, has turned her classroom into the "Kindergarten Jungle" with the help of her students. The room is decorated in orange and black and is even complete with Joe Burrow and Sam Hubbard cardboard cutouts.

Whenever the Bengals win, the Kindergarten Jungle gets extra recess. The majority of Adams' students said their families are already big fans, but some have gotten into the sport thanks to extra incentives.

"I had one mom come up to me last year and say, 'We don't watch football at home, but every Sunday my child is like can we watch the Bengals game? They have to win so that we can get extra recess,'" Adams said. "I love seeing their excitement, they enjoy it so much."

At St. Joseph Consolidated School, students typically have to wear uniforms. This Wednesday was a special exception.

"We did a dress-down day. We had students donate $2 to be out of uniform to wear Bengals gear because Channel 9 was coming today," Adams said. "We’re donating that money to the Sam Hubbard Foundation because he does a lot of work with Cincinnati Public Schools.”

The students wore their favorite Bengals gear, raising $525 for the foundation.

Each week, the class predicts if the team will win. Based on their guesses this year, Cleveland should be worried.