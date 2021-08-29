Watch
Hamilton attorney dies following motorcycle crash

Journal-News
Jeffrey Bowling (left)
Posted at 8:14 PM, Aug 28, 2021
Hamilton attorney Jeffrey Bowling has died after a motorcycle crash earlier this month, according to the Journal-News.

Bowling was injured Aug. 4 when he was struck on an Indiana road and taken to an Indianapolis hospital where his wife, Beth, confirmed he died today.

Bowling was a founding partner of Rapier & Bowling Co. LPA, and a lifelong resident of Hamilton. He was an avid sports fan, music lover and outdoorsman, according to the law firm website.

He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1986, served in the U.S. Army, the graduated from Miami University and earned his law degree from the University of Dayton School of Law in 1998.

Bowling was licensed to practice in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio and U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan and also served as an acting judge in the Butler County Area Courts. He served on the Board of Directors for the Fitton Center for Creative Arts and the River’s Edge Concert Series.

A CaringBridge Site was created for Bowling for friends and family to share prayers and stay connected during his hospital stay.

Beth Bowling said she is grateful for the prayers from the community and messages of support.

