Former New Miami softball coach indicted on sexual battery charges

HAMILTON, Ohio — A former softball coach and teacher's aide at New Miami High School has been indicted on multiple counts of sexual battery.

The Butler County Sheriff's office said the charges filed against Ashley Ra-Nae Rison involve a 17-year-old student.

Rison faces eight counts of sexual battery, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of furnishing alcohol to an underage person.

Court documents allege the sexual battery charges were committed "on or about April 3, 2021" and occurred as late as May 3, 2021. The documents said Rison sought to tamper with or destroy evidence "on or about May 1, 2021 through May 3, 2021."

Mike Gmoser, Butler County prosecutor, said there was no allegation of rape by force.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office said there are no other known victims.