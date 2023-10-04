Watch Now
Dispatch: 1 dead following crash involving construction equipment in Hamilton

Posted at 8:57 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 20:57:54-04

HAMILTON, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash involving construction equipment in Hamilton, Butler County dispatchers said.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office and police from Hamilton, West Chester and Middletown responded to Main Street Tuesday afternoon following a crash.

Dispatchers said one person died following a crash involving construction equipment. It's unclear at this time what the person was doing at the time of the crash. Pieces of machinery could be seen on the road and in the grass nearby.

WCPO has reached out to Hamilton police and will update this story with more information when it is available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

