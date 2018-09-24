Feds declare Butler County 'High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area'

WASHINGTON -- Federal officials declared Butler County, Ohio, a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.

Butler County was one of 10 HIDTAs designated across the country Monday by the White House's drug polity office.

The designation allows the areas to receive federal resources for developing drug control efforts, according to James Carroll, the deputy director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

"Drug traffickers are fueling the opioid crisis and poisoning our communities, so we have to be relentless in bringing them to justice," Carroll said. "This new funding will allow law enforcement to disrupt trafficking operations in key areas so we can save lives, strengthen our communities, and safeguard our country."

The Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce will use the additional resources to target drug traffickers, according to Sheriff Richard Jones.

"This new funding will help us do what we do even better," Jones said. "The drug traffickers will continue using any platform they can to bring this poison to Butler County and we don’t want them or their drugs here."

The HIDTA program was created in 1988. There are 29 HIDTAs across the 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, D.C. Ohio's HIDTA region includes Adams, Cuyahoga, Fairfield, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Lucas, Mahoning, Montgomery, Scioto, Stark, Summit and Warren counties, in addition to the new addition of Butler.