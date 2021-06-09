Watch
Motorcyclist dies in Fairfield Township crash after running red light

Posted at 2:56 PM, Jun 09, 2021
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A motorcyclist died Tuesday after running a red light and striking a passenger vehicle on the highway, according to Fairfield Township police.

Police said 63-year-old Liberty Township man Winston Smith was traveling northbound on State Route 4, crossing into the opposite lane frequently to pass other drivers, when he failed to stop at a red light and ran into the side of a vehicle that had been turning onto a ramp.

He was dead when emergency responders arrived.

The driver whose vehicle he struck was hospitalized at Bethesda Butler Hospital.

Police wrote they were unsure whether drugs or alcohol had contributed to the crash.

