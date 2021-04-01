Fairfield Twp. police searching for man accused of recording others inside Target restroom

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police in Fairfield Township are searching for a man who allegedly recorded another person inside a Target restroom in the Bridgewater Falls Shopping Center on March 7.

Detectives have identified the man as 21-year-old Armani M. Martin, of Cincinnati. Police have charged him with one count of voyeurism, but Martin is not yet in custody.

"Detectives are trying to find him or have him turn himself in," Fairfield Township Police said in a release Thursday.

Martin also faces a voyeurism charge in Hamilton County after an incident in Blue Ash. On January 21, a woman told police that she was inside a Target restroom when she noticed a man in the next stall recording her using his phone, according to court documents. After she and her brother confronted him outside the restroom, the man, later identified as Martin, was seen on surveillance footage fleeing the store.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Fairfield Township Detectives Section at (513) 887-5841 or CrimeStoppers at (513) 352-3040.

Editor's note: WCPO is using Martin's mug shot because he is wanted by police. Read why WCPO is cutting back on the use of mug shots here.