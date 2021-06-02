Donations increasing for several Butler County non-profits as pandemic eases

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Charitable giving significantly declined during the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but donations to a pair of Fairfield charitable organizations appear to be a sign people are ready to give again, officials said.

Over the May 21-23 weekend, Mike’s Car Wash gave away free Ultimate Washes for the opening of the new Kyles Station location in Liberty Twp. In return, customers donated $25,952 to support the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Field.

“This is just a great jump start for us,” said Kim Nuxhall, volunteer CEO of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. “We’re all just blown away by this.”

He sees this as a sign of life activities continuing to be available.

“Things are looking up,” Nuxhall said. “Kids are out playing, our adult leagues are starting. Things are looking up, I think.”

Mike’s Car Wash Marketing and Customer Service Director Bethany McAlister said the Nuxhall Miracle League donation was a continuation of what the Indiana-headquartered company did throughout the pandemic.

“Even when the pandemic started, we didn’t stop,” she said. “We continued to do our fundraising initiatives, we continued doing mass marketing events because it’s one of our core focuses. We still feel it’s important to give back to the community because there are organizations that were impacted by COVID.”

Nuxhall said his goal is to manage this year so his crew can “go full bore in 2022.”

“We’re proud to support the Joe Nuxhall Memorial League Fields, where every kid with every challenge gets a chance to play baseball,” said Mike Dahm, CEO of Mike’s Carwash. “The fields are the perfect legacy for the old left-hander, Joe Nuxhall, a true Cincinnati legend.”

Fairfield RollHouse, 5181 Dixie Highway, donated $2,600 to support Dougie and Rays, a charity that helps kids in need within the Fairfield City Schools.

