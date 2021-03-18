Crews end Wednesday search for Nylo Lattimore, James Hutchinson

PETERSBURG, Ky. — CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the relationship between the man police accuse of killing Nylo Lattimore and the little boy. Desean Brown was the boyfriend of Nylo's mother.

The search for the bodies of 6-year-old James Hutchinson and 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore continues. Crews spent the day combing the bottom of the Ohio River with sonar technology, trying to bring closure to a pair of tragedies that captured the attention of the Tri-State.

River search crews ended their recovery attempts for the day because of incoming weather and loss of daylight, but have identified several spots where they’ll continue the search in the coming days.

“Credit be given to those who risk their lives to go into this river,” Butler County prosecutor Michael Gmoser said. “While it looks calm, under the water it’s going very, very fast. It’s a very dangerous situation for those who are risking their lives to try to help me.”

Gmoser watched the search from the shore. He said he hopes the search will be fruitful.

“I think it’s enough to say at this point there’s a target of interest we felt important to fully review,” he said. “We had a high level of confidence that this target would be the remains of a human being.”

Search crews are hoping to find the remains of Hutchinson and Lattimore.

Gmoser said he is unable to comment on the specifics of the Hutchinson case, but he is grateful for those who are trying to bring the cases to and end.

“You have to remember, the area they’re working in is murky,” he said. “The water is flowing at two miles per hour. They’ll generally not dive in the river that’s going more than one mile per hour. That’s how brave these folks are. They’re risking their lives to bring this to some sort of conclusion.”

When a body is recovered, Gmoser said the Boone County Coroner’s Office would take over. They would then hire a pathologist who will study the autopsy to use as testimony in an upcoming trial.

While neither boys’ body was recovered Wednesday, crews will continue searching during the day when the inclement weather clears.

"Divers still face difficult conditions on the river. Our efforts will continue as soon as possible," read a release from the Preble County Sheriff's Office.

