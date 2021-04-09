Construction begins on 5 new roundabouts in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — It’s going to be a busy construction season in Butler County. Five new roundabouts are being built around the county, along with a major reconfiguration of a state highway interchange.

So where are these roundabouts being built? Here's the list:

Millikin at Lesourdsville-West Chester Road

Butler-Warren Road at West Chester Road

Five Points in Fairfield Township

Trenton at Wayne-Madison Road

State Route 129 at Cox Road

The roundabout at State Route 129 and Cox is actually much more than a roundabout.

It's a complete reconfiguration of the interchange at Liberty Way and I-75. Butler County engineer Greg Wilkens said it will create a new bridge to separate the traffic and avoid a lot of the lane switching that's happening now.

"With this new interchange approach we'll be able to separate the 129 traffic from the I-75 traffic. So, the 129 traffic will get on from Cox Road onto 129 and the 75 traffic will get on I-75 at Liberty Way. And when they separate them, that will take a lot of that congestion out because they're entering at different points,” Wilkens said.

That project will take about 18 months. Look for changes to be completed sometime in 2022. The other roundabouts may be completed before school begins in the fall.