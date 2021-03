Butler County woman indicted for allegedly running over and killing father with 6 kids in van

A Liberty Township woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly running over and killing her father during a domestic argument in November, the Journal-News reports.

Asya Haywood, 30, of 7100 block of Zenith Court, was indicted Wednesday for aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony, for an incident that occurred Nov. 23.

At about 9:15 p.m., Haywood got into a verbal argument with her father, Derrick Robinson, at the Zenith Court residence, according to court records.

Haywood attempted to leave with her six kids in her father’s van, but he was in the street telling her not to leave in his vehicle.

“(Haywood) then put the car in reverse and hit the gas, knocking Derrick Robinson over before running over him with the van,” according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office complaint. Haywood also hit her sister’s car parked on the street when she backed up.

According to the sheriff’s office report, Haywood said she got out of the van to render aid to her father until paramedics arrived.

Robinson, 65, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of head injuries, but later died.

The Journal-News is a media partner of WCPO 9 News.