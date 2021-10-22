Butler County Sheriff's Office seeking person of interest in homicide

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Butler County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person of interest in a homicide that occurred on Thursday night.

The department is looking for Justin Nix, a white male, 5-foot-9, 205 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.

Nix is wanted for questioning in the homicide, which occurred in Hanover Township at 2005 Darrtown Road. According to a press release from the department, a physical altercation allegedly took place between Justin Nix and Ricky Wagers, 39, from Hamilton. Wagers suffered a knife wound injury to the upper chest. He was transported by friends to Fort Hamilton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Detectives working the scene recovered the weapon in the alleged incident.

"Nix is only wanted for questioning in this investigation and is also wanted for a felony drug warrant," the department said in the statement.

Bethel, B.J. Butler County Sheriff's Office

"It's really busy at this time, we are talking to a lot of people," Jones said in a video posted to the Warren County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. "Anyone who has any information, please contact the sheriff's office. It's ongoing and evolving but we want to let the public know we are looking for Justin Nix."

The department asked anyone with information on Nix to call 513-785-1209.