Butler County native qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Edgewood High graduate Zach Apple is headed to the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Apple, 24, finished second in the 100-meter freestyle Thursday night to punch his ticket during the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha, Neb.

Caeleb Dressel won the event in 47.39 seconds, followed by Apple in 47.92. Apple’s finish also clinched a spot on the 400 free relay team in Tokyo. He was a member of the U.S. gold-medal 400 free relay team at the 2019 World Championships. Apple won three other medals at the 2019 World Championships.

Also in 2019, he captured five gold medals at the World University Games, winning the 100- and 200-meter free events and helping the 400 and 800 free and 400 medley relay teams also win championships.

Apple swam collegiately for three seasons at Auburn before he transferred to Indiana.

As a senior at IU, Apple helped the Hoosiers win a NCAA title in the 400-medley relay and he won Big Ten championships in 200 and 400 free, 200 and 800 free relays and 400 medley relay.

The Trenton native is a 2015 graduate of Edgewood. He won a state championship in the 50 free for the Cougars as a senior.

