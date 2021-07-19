Butler County health officials concerned about spike in COVID-19 cases: What they’re saying

Health officials in Butler County are urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 because the number of confirmed cases has increased 117% in the past two weeks and the vaccination rates have slowed significantly.

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting that about 30% of current cases are from the new Delta variant and numbers are expected to rise in the next two weeks. The Delta variant spreads faster than other forms of the virus and makes people sicker. Current vaccines are showing good protection from the Delta variant.

“News of increases in the Delta variant across the US, Ohio and Butler County are concerning. We are worried about our citizens who may be vulnerable to this more severe form of COVID,” Butler County Health Commissioner Jennifer Bailer said. “If you, or your loved ones have not yet gotten vaccinated, now is the time.”

Pop-up vaccine clinics are taking place throughout the county at retail stores, apartment complexes, and at a variety of community events.

During the Butler County Fair which begins Sunday, the “Helping Butler County Get Vaccinated” bus provided by Butler County Regional Transit Authority will be onsite every day with clinics held at various times.

Hamilton Health Commissioner Kay Farrar is also urging residents to get vaccinated.

“The people having to go to the hospital because of COVID-19 are almost entirely unvaccinated,” Farrar said. “Getting vaccinated is an easy way to protect yourself and those around you from serious illness.”

In an effort to increase vaccinations before the school year starts, all three local health departments with partners at the Butler County Emergency Management Agency and the Fair Board are collaborating to host a large vaccine clinic on August 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Butler County Fairgrounds.

To pre-register for Aug. 7, click or tap here, enter your zip code and find clinics near you. Walk-ins are welcome.

“Vaccination remains the single best protection against COVID-19 infection in all its forms,” Middletown Health Commissioner Jackie Phillips-Carter said. “Current vaccines are showing good protection from the Delta variant.”

This story was originally published by the Journal-News.