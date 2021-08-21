Watch
Butler County health commissioner retiring; ‘Time is right for a new person at the helm’

Jennifer Bailer, Butler County General Health District commissioner, announced tonight she's retiring at the end of the month.
Posted at 10:27 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 22:28:22-04

The Butler County General Health District commissioner announced Friday night she’s retiring at the end of the month.

Jenny Bailer said she’s retiring effective Aug. 31.

She said in an email that her goal when she became health commissioner was to ensure that the district became nationally accredited. She said the health board recently received “very high scores’ from the Public Health Accrediting Board and full accreditation likely will be announced shortly.

“My staff accomplished this while responding to a world wide pandemic — no small feat,” she wrote. “I am very proud of them! With that milestone achieved, the time is right for a new person at the helm. I am very much looking forward to pursing new and different challenges, and spending more time with family and friends. I wish all the best to my staff and professional colleagues.”

