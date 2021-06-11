Butler County drug bust nets $3 million in weapons and narcotics, called one of region’s biggest

A Middletown man has been charged with two felonies for his alleged involvement in one of the biggest drug busts in the region, said Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

Michael S. Morales, of the 1800 block of Baltimore Street, was charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, according to the Journal-News.

His bond was set at $30,000 in Hamilton Municipal Court on Thursday and he posted bond, the sheriff said this morning during a press conference.

He said members of the Butler County Regional Narcotics Task Force (BURN) conducted an investigation leading to the confiscation of about $3 million in weapons and narcotics Tuesday that were scheduled to be delivered in the 2600 block of Hamilton Cleves Road.

Agents watched as a Penske rental truck drove off at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. They stopped the truck, and the driver, the sole occupant, was identified as Morales, the sheriff said.

Numerous firearms were found in the residence, Jones said.

Inside the van, the agents found 30 large cardboard boxes that contained about 75,000 THC vape cartridges, 40 pounds of psychedelic mushrooms and numerous packages of TCH edibles packaged as candy.

“This stuff will kill you,” Jones said.

Jones said the investigation is “hot” and he expects other arrests to be made, possibly by the end of today.

