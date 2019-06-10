Butler County deputies deliver baby girl at county jail

HAMILTON — A baby girl was delivered at the Butler County Jail today by an inmate who was being prepared for transport for a medical check and aided by corrections officers, according to the Journal-News .

Sheriff Richard K. Jones said Corrections Officer Benjamin Stultz and jail medic Brandy Browder helped to deliver the baby. After the delivery, Stultz attended to the mother while Browder cared for the baby until Hamilton paramedics arrived on the scene.

It was the third delivery at the jail in the past five years, Jones said.

“Today we are pleased mother and daughter are safe and getting the care they need,” Jones said.